Warwick School District announces death of high school student

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Warwick School District announced that a high school student has died.

The school district’s public relations coordinator released this statement on Sunday night:

The Warwick School District family and community are deeply saddened by the death of a Warwick High School student. This is an incredibly difficult time for our community. We grieve for the loss of a young life, and our thoughts remain with the family, friends, students, staff and community members impacted by this event.

Counseling will be available to students and staff during and after school between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM on Monday, December 3rd and for as long as necessary in the days to come.

The district is grateful for the continued support, love and prayers from our community. The family and the district request privacy at this time…

Thank you for the understanding during this incredibly challenging time.