‘Ask Evan’: “Do deer repellent devices for cars really work?”

This week's 'Ask Evan' question deals with deer repellents. Lori S asks, "There are some gadgets on the market that claim to repel deer, such as whistles & ultrasonic-type repellents. Do any of these actually work?"

I checked with the experts with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. First of all, they say they can't speak with any real authority or evidence as to whether deer repellent devices actually work. They do say they advise motorists to rely on their own careful driving, and not any manufactured device in order to help avoid deer-vehicle collisions.

Certainly, some of these accidents cannot be prevented-- but the game commission says motorists who recognize the potential to encounter deer on roads are at an advantage in avoiding collisions. Deer move and cross roads - most frequently at dusk and dawn, as they move from bedding areas to feeding areas, and vice versa.

In the spring there is an uptick in deer-vehicle collisions due to the dispersal of yearling male deer.

The biggest uptick occurs in late-October through mid-November, when deer movements related to the whitetail`s breeding season increase. At night, the eye of a deer will reflect as green. Look for this indicator, particularly along the road`s shoulder. If a deer crosses the road in front of you, keep in mind that they often travel in groups, so another might be behind it.

As for the commercial repellent devices the sound they make may scare the deer and make it change directions away from your car or it may not.

