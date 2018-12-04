Bitter cold air is back in action plus multiple flurry chances this week!

FRESH BITTERLY COLD AIR: We’ve been talking about it for a while, but it’s here! The cold arrived last night and temperatures are continuing to drop this morning. Winds will continue to remain gusty through at least the first half of the day which means wind chills will be down into the lower 30s! Sunshine returns this afternoon for a brief period of time before clouds roll back through tonight. Temperatures over the next 7 days will remain significantly below average with a number of cold fronts expected to bring shot after shot of fresh cold air. Daytime highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 30s and overnight lows down into the mid 20s!

FLURRY CHANCE WEDNESDAY: We are tracking the chance for a little bit of winter weather through the day on Wednesday. This does not appear to be a significant snow event, just a few flurries here and there. We are not expecting any snow accumulation at this time. A burst of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the main mechanism forcing air to rise. With temperatures as cold as they are both at the surface and through the upper levels of atmosphere, this precipitation is expected to fall in the form of snow! Again, this is not expected to be a major snow event by any means – but it is not our only chance for some winter weather over the next week.

FRIGID TEMPERATURES GOING NOWHERE: A series of cold fronts will be sweeping the area over the next week bringing consistent reinforcing shots of cold air. We are eyeing out next cold front which will bring more cold air for us by the end of the work week and into the next weekend. This could bring some more winter weather along with it. The best chance for any flurry activity with this front will be late Thursday and lingering into the early hours of Friday morning. Cloud cover likely to stick around through Friday as clouds thicken with the fresh snap of cold air moving in. Saturday is looking like the coldest day of the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for highs! We begin to recover some slightly warmer temperatures by the start of the next work week.

Jessica Pash