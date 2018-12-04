Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Trade in your Barnstormers jersey for a winter coat and visit Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The stadium is now a Winter Wonderland of lights and family fun activities.

From now until December 31st you are invited to watch the Christmas Spirit Light Show and walk the concourse where you will discover a winter wonderland until December 23rd.

Christmas Spirit Light Show features thousands of lights in a drive-through journey. The lights dance in harmony to your favorite Christmas songs.

On Friday, Saturday and Sundays you are invited to stroll through the stadium's concourse and visit Christmas Tree Lane. Here you will be able to vote on your favorite sponsor decorated tree and help them raise money for a charity of their choice.

Also inside the stadium there will be activities for the kids, including photos with Santa, whoopie pie decorating station, a visit with Cylo and much more.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Christmas Spirit Light Show ahead of time or call the Two Dudes Box Office at 717-509-4487.