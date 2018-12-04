Dallastown man accused of raping teen in York County

YORK COUNTY — A Dallastown man is accused of raping a teenager in York County.

Lorin Neal, 40, faces charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, court documents show.

It’s alleged that Neal raped and sexually assaulted the victim between 2016 and 2018.

The victim, who spoke with State Police Monday, said the most recent assault occurred in October, when Neal entered her room while she was asleep and raped her, according to the criminal complaint. She described five other instances where Neal assaulted her, which including in a barn as well as in his vehicle.

The teenager also described to State Police how she was terrified of Neal.

According to the criminal complaint, State Police intercepted multiple phone and text conversations in which Neal allegedly admitting to the most recent sexual incident with the victim.