Fifth person wanted in Lancaster County kidnapping, robbery case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A fifth person is now wanted in connection to a kidnapping and robbery case.

Nicholas Pottorff, 29, is facing unlawful restraint and simple assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

He allegedly assisted Jordan Yost and Paul Stauffer with the kidnapping and assault of a victim after Yost met him at Walmart.

While the victim was being held against his will, Pottorff allegedly ordered the victim to strip most of his clothing off and forced him into a closet.

He also allegedly punched and kicked the victim, causing injuries.

Police also say that Pottorff refused to allow the victim to seek medical attention for the injuries.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Pottorff is asked call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”