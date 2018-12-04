× Former Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association treasurer accused of stealing $19,000 in league funds

HARRISBURG — The former treasurer of the Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association is facing several felony theft charges after he allegedly stole more than $19,000 in league funds for his own personal use, according to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Wayne Crecelius, 53, of Camp Hill, is accused of making cash withdrawals, unauthorized purchases and grocery stores, and failing to deposit cash collected from player registration and various fundraising events without permission from the league. The alleged thefts happened between March and September of 2017, investigators allege.

The attorney general’s office began investigating Crecelius after receiving a referral from the Cumberland Valley District Attorney.

“This former Treasurer of a youth baseball association is charged with using his position of authority for personal enrichment,” Shapiro said in a press release. “The families of these Little League players trusted the treasurer with funds meant for their children to register to play baseball – instead, he lined his own pockets and deposited the money in personal accounts.”

The investigation began after December 28, 2017 when the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a report that Crecelius unlawfully took money from the Association’s financial accounts. During the seven months Crecelius was stealing money, it was deposited in accounts not associated with Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association.

“Thanks to strong law enforcement collaboration between the Lower Allen Township Police Department and the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, we’re ensuring this man won’t be able to betray the community of New Cumberland again,” said Shapiro. “While $19,000 may not seem like the largest theft, this was money that was supposed to be supporting and helping children – that makes this crime even worse.”

Crecelius’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday December 20 at 2:30 p.m. The defendant was released on his own recognisance before Senior Judge Paula Correal. The case will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato.