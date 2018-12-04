× Harrisburg offers free parking to downtown visitors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

HARRISBURG – Visitors to downtown Harrisburg will be able to park for free on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the city announced this week.

Normal parking fees will return on Wednesday, Dec. 26, the city said in a press release.

“We thank SP Plus for providing free parking on Christmas and Christmas Eve,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse, “and we hope this will encourage people to come downtown and enjoy all of the holiday festivities.”