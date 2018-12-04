× Homeless man causes nearly $24,000 in damage to nearly 80 vehicles in LGH/Penn Medicine parking garage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A homeless man is facing charges after he damaged about 80 cars in a parking garage for Lancaster General Hospital/Penn Medicine.

Jere Lyons, 55, is facing criminal mischief, defiant trespass, and possessing instruments of a crime.

On December 4 around 1:10 a.m., police responded to the parking garage at Lancaster General Hospital/Penn Medicine in the 500 block of N. Queen St.

Security had detained a man, later identified as Lyons, that had damaged vehicles in the parking garage.

Police found that Lyons used an extension cord with a padlock at one end of the cord to damage vehicles that were parked in the garage.

After canvassing the garage, police found approximately 80 vehicles that had been damaged by Lyons.

Most of the damage appeared to have been done to vehicle windshields.

According to security, Lyons had been in the garage for around 12 minutes during the time the vehicles were damaged.

Currently, the estimate for the damage stands at around $24,000.

Lyons was taken into custody and is now facing charges.