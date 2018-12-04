× Homeless man facing charges after robbing Turkey Hill store in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A homeless man is facing charges after robbing a Turkey Hill store in Lancaster.

Henrid Reeves, 37, is facing felony robbery charges.

Around 11:45 p.m. on December 31, Reeves entered the Turkey Hill convenience store in the 1300 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township.

Reeves allegedly walked up to the counter and presented a note to the clerk that read “cash in bag.”

While doing so, Reeves allegedly held his right hand up to his waistband pocket, implying he was armed.

The clerk said they felt threatened by Reeves, who they believed was armed, so they put money into Reeves’ bag before he left the store.

Around 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the store for the robbery.

After seeing the store’s surveillance footage, police recognized Reeves from prior police contact with him, and said that he had seen him about 30 minutes before the robbery.

Around 12:10 a.m., another officer located Reeves in the area of the 1200 block of Millersville Pike.

He was identified by the clerk, and was found in possession of cash, pepper spray, and a note that read “cash in bag”.

Reeves was arraigned and bail was set at $350,000.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.