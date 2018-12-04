× Lancaster woman facing charges after DUI crash with child in the vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman is facing charges after a DUI crash with her 8-year-old child in the car.

Ashley Hilt, 35, is facing endangering the welfare of children and DUI charges for the incident.

On December 1 around 8:15 p.m., Hilt crashed her car in the 100 block of West Oregon Road in Manheim Township.

Hilt showed signs of impairment to police, and it was found that she had a BAC of .263%.

Police found Hilt’s 8-year-old child inside the vehicle as well.

She was arrested and taken to Central Arraignment for processing.