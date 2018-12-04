× Lebanon man accused of burglary, theft of motor vehicle, fleeing police pursuit

LEBANON — A 22-year-old Lebanon man is facing charges of burglary, theft and other offenses after an investigation into a series of burglaries that occurred in October, according to Lebanon City Police.

Nicholas Hull-Martinez was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and trespass by motor vehicle in connection to suspected burglaries that occurred on the first block of S. 12th Street, the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue, and the 1000 block of Cumberland Street in October, police say.

According to police, two vehicles and a license plate from another vehicle were stolen from a S. 12th Street parking lot. Police attempted to apprehend the suspect in a vehicle pursuit on Oct. 26, but the suspect eluded police. Hull-Martinez was also accused of damaging a baseball field in Cleona will driving a stolen vehicle around that time, police say.

Hull-Martinez was apprehended in Camden, South Carolina on Oct. 31, when he was found driving a vehicle reported stolen in Lebanon.

He is currently awaiting extradition from South Carolina, police say.