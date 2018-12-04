Manheim Township police officer facing DUI charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim Township police officer is facing DUI charges.

Matthew Bender, 28, is facing DUI and other traffic offenses for the incident.

Manheim Township Police Chief Rudzinski released the following statement on Bender’s charges:

During the early morning hours of October 27, 2018, officers from the Manheim Township Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 400 Block of Buch Avenue where a vehicle had left the road and then struck a fence and a tree. The officers recognized the driver of the vehicle as Matthew Bender, who is employed by Manheim Township as a police officer, but was off-duty and in his personal vehicle. Due to the circumstances of the crash, the Pennsylvania State Police were requested to conduct the investigation which ultimately led to DUI charges being filed against Bender.

I cannot comment on the details of the crash investigation because we are not the investigating agency.

Officer Bender was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of both the criminal and an internal investigation. Bender not only has rights under the criminal justice system, but he also has employment rights as well. As a result, I cannot comment on the outcome of the internal investigation, which is a personnel matter.

I can assure the community that I did not take this matter lightly. This Department maintains a zero-tolerance approach to employees who are involved in violations of the law. Our officers are expected to set the standard and be the example for everyone else. The Manheim Township Police Department is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the communities which we serve, and our employees do an exceptional job on a daily basis to keep all of us safe.