Maryland will have familiar face leading football program in 2019

University of Maryland will have a familiar face on its sideline leading the institution’s football program in 2019.

Director of Athletics Damon Evans announced Tuesday that Washington D.C. native Michael Locksley has been named the Terps’ 37th head football coach.

In his 20-plus years of coaching experience, Locksley made two stops in College Park. Between 1997 and 2002, he oversaw the program’s running backs and served as recruiting coordinator. From 2012 to 2015, he was Maryland’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also named the Terps interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season.

Locksley spent the past three years in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with the Crimson Tide. During that time, he served as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator this past February.

On Tuesday, he was named as the winner of the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision.