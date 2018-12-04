Neighborhood watch apps helping people in York County keep a closer eye on crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- People in York County are taking neighborhood crime fighting into their own hands through social media.

Apps like Nextdoor, Nest and Neighbors by Ring is allowing people like Sherry and Michael Brothers to share real-time information, videos and pictures with others in their neighborhood when a crime happens.



In a recent Nextdoor App post, Michael Brother of Springettsbury Township wrote: “URGENT ALERT on Edgehill Road, our next door neighbor was just confronted by two men in her driveway 45 minutes ago." Adding, "They tried to take her purse" and "Please turn on your outside lights and be aware."

“When I got out of my car, they were right behind my car, in my driveway," said Leah Winand, victim. “I just never thought anything like this would happen, not in my own driveway.”

Moments after Brothers neighbor was attacked, dozens of people were already responding to his shared post on the Nextdoor App.

“Another person posted: "They are in my neighborhood right now," said Brothers.

Keeping neighbors aware and connected in a way that’s never been done before.

“People post things like there are people rummaging through cars right now and they tell us where it is," said Sherry Brothers.

“If people are willing to help each other out by just sharing a video or reporting something that is suspicious, I mean it helps everybody so it’s never a bad thing," said Andrew Pituch, Ring App user.

“It just makes us both feel very safe when we know they will help us and we will help them," said Brothers.

Police tell FOX43 they do not monitor these apps.

They ask anyone using them, to make sure they are also reporting crimes to police.