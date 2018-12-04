× Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire, Ryan Day to take over

OHIO– After dealing with controversy earlier this season, it appears that Ohio State will have a new football coach come 2019.

It was announced this morning that Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will reportedly take his place as head coach.

Urban Meyer is retiring as Ohio State’s head coach. OC Ryan Day is taking over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2018

Meyer, 54, led the Buckeyes to their third Big Ten title game on Saturday is believed to be stepping down due to health reasons.

The Buckeyes coach has dealt for years with a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain that causes what his doctor has called aggressive headaches. Meyer had surgery to address the issue in the spring of 2014.

Ohio State will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to make the move official.

In seven seasons as head coach of Ohio State, Meyer has an 82-9 record.