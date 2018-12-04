Olivia’s cooks up Christmas Salmon

Posted 5:28 PM, December 4, 2018, by , Updated at 03:08PM, December 4, 2018

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Christmas Salmon:

Pine nut & Juniper Berry Encrusted and topped w a zesty cranberry chutney
Served along w a figgy mint & nut couscous & steamed broccoli

Figgy mint & nut couscous
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp garlic butter
1 cup scallions chopped
1 cup Dried figs - sliced
1/2 tsp allspice
3 tbsp mint - freshly chopped
4 oz feta crumbles
1/2 cup pistachios- chopped
1/2 cup pine nuts
2 cups couscous
4 1/2 cups chicken stock
1/2 tsp black peppers
3 tbsp Dill freshly chopped

Sauté couscous, scallions, peppers, garlic butter, & evoo for approx 3 mins on medium/high.  Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.  Reduce heat to simmer for approx 10 minutes or until the couscous has absorbed the liquid.

Juniper & Pine nut crust
3 lb fresh Salmon
1/2 cup crushed pine nuts
1/2 cup crushed pistachios
2 tbsp freshly chopped rosemary
1 orange - zested
1 lemon - zested
5 oz garlic butter - melted
1 tbsp juniper berries- crushed
2 tbsp elderberries - crushed
1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup craisins
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper

Mix all ingredients (except salmon) together.  Place the salmon fillets on a lightly buttered baking pan.  Pat crust mix on salmon evenly.  Bake in preheated oven @ 325*F until internal temperature is 130*F

Cocktails:
Snow Gnome
Rumchata
Peppermint schnapps
Vanilla vodka
Cream, milk or eggnog
Crushed candy canes
Fill glass w ice.  Add rumchata, peppermint schnapps, vanilla vodka, & cream.  Shake.  Strain into a martini glass rimmed w crushed candy canes.  Cheers!

 

 

 

Rudolf’s red cheer
Smirnoff Apple cranberry vodka
Ginger liqueur
Apple juice
cranberry juice
Fill glass w ice.  Add vodka, ginger liqueur, Apple juice, & cranberry juice.  Shake. Strain into a martini glass.  Garnish w a Rudolf marshmallow.  Cheers!!