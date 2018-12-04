Olivia’s cooks up Christmas Salmon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Christmas Salmon:

Pine nut & Juniper Berry Encrusted and topped w a zesty cranberry chutney

Served along w a figgy mint & nut couscous & steamed broccoli

Figgy mint & nut couscous

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

2 tbsp garlic butter

1 cup scallions chopped

1 cup Dried figs - sliced

1/2 tsp allspice

3 tbsp mint - freshly chopped

4 oz feta crumbles

1/2 cup pistachios- chopped

1/2 cup pine nuts

2 cups couscous

4 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/2 tsp black peppers

3 tbsp Dill freshly chopped

Sauté couscous, scallions, peppers, garlic butter, & evoo for approx 3 mins on medium/high. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to simmer for approx 10 minutes or until the couscous has absorbed the liquid.

Juniper & Pine nut crust

3 lb fresh Salmon

1/2 cup crushed pine nuts

1/2 cup crushed pistachios

2 tbsp freshly chopped rosemary

1 orange - zested

1 lemon - zested

5 oz garlic butter - melted

1 tbsp juniper berries- crushed

2 tbsp elderberries - crushed

1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup craisins

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Mix all ingredients (except salmon) together. Place the salmon fillets on a lightly buttered baking pan. Pat crust mix on salmon evenly. Bake in preheated oven @ 325*F until internal temperature is 130*F

Cocktails:

Snow Gnome

Rumchata

Peppermint schnapps

Vanilla vodka

Cream, milk or eggnog

Crushed candy canes

Fill glass w ice. Add rumchata, peppermint schnapps, vanilla vodka, & cream. Shake. Strain into a martini glass rimmed w crushed candy canes. Cheers!

Rudolf’s red cheer

Smirnoff Apple cranberry vodka

Ginger liqueur

Apple juice

cranberry juice

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, ginger liqueur, Apple juice, & cranberry juice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish w a Rudolf marshmallow. Cheers!!