Olivia’s cooks up Christmas Salmon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Christmas Salmon:
Pine nut & Juniper Berry Encrusted and topped w a zesty cranberry chutney
Served along w a figgy mint & nut couscous & steamed broccoli
Figgy mint & nut couscous
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp garlic butter
1 cup scallions chopped
1 cup Dried figs - sliced
1/2 tsp allspice
3 tbsp mint - freshly chopped
4 oz feta crumbles
1/2 cup pistachios- chopped
1/2 cup pine nuts
2 cups couscous
4 1/2 cups chicken stock
1/2 tsp black peppers
3 tbsp Dill freshly chopped
Sauté couscous, scallions, peppers, garlic butter, & evoo for approx 3 mins on medium/high. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to simmer for approx 10 minutes or until the couscous has absorbed the liquid.
Juniper & Pine nut crust
3 lb fresh Salmon
1/2 cup crushed pine nuts
1/2 cup crushed pistachios
2 tbsp freshly chopped rosemary
1 orange - zested
1 lemon - zested
5 oz garlic butter - melted
1 tbsp juniper berries- crushed
2 tbsp elderberries - crushed
1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup craisins
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Mix all ingredients (except salmon) together. Place the salmon fillets on a lightly buttered baking pan. Pat crust mix on salmon evenly. Bake in preheated oven @ 325*F until internal temperature is 130*F
Cocktails:
Snow Gnome
Rumchata
Peppermint schnapps
Vanilla vodka
Cream, milk or eggnog
Crushed candy canes
Fill glass w ice. Add rumchata, peppermint schnapps, vanilla vodka, & cream. Shake. Strain into a martini glass rimmed w crushed candy canes. Cheers!
Rudolf’s red cheer
Smirnoff Apple cranberry vodka
Ginger liqueur
Apple juice
cranberry juice
Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, ginger liqueur, Apple juice, & cranberry juice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish w a Rudolf marshmallow. Cheers!!