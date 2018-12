Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The PA Ballet Academy is hosting a performance of the Nutcracker, in addition to a number of upcoming events and hosting summer auditions.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Vanessa Zahorian and Davit Karapetyan, Artistic Directors from the Ballet Academy, are stopping by to offer more on the Nutcracker performance and auditions for the 2019 Summer Intensive.

For more information or for tickets, you can visit the PA Ballet Academy's website here.