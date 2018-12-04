× Pedestrian suffers serious injury after being struck in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — One person was injured Saturday in a pedestrian accident at South Cameron and Paxton Streets in Harrisburg, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 9:14 p.m., Harrisburg Police say.

The victim, a woman in her 50’s, was crossing Cameron Street when she was struck by a silver BMW driving north. The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police at the scene, police say.

The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center with a serious head injury, according to police.