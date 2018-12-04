Plenty of clouds, a few flurries and cold Wednesday!

CHILLY WEEK WITH A FEW FLURRIES: Clouds from today clear this evening. Winds relax but it is cold as temperatures drop through the 30s into the 20s. Morning lows are much colder in the middle 20s. A few flurries are possible and it’s a chilly one, as afternoon readings, stay in the mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of Thursday, however, the next system brings clouds back by the afternoon and evening. It doesn’t have moisture with it but it will be followed by a burst of colder air. There may be a few flurries too. Ahead of the system, temperatures climb to near 40 degrees. The front slides south by Friday morning, followed by a reinforcing shot of colder air. Highs are back in the 30s despite some sunshine.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We continue to monitor a storm system which comes very close to the area Sunday. For the first half of the weekend, it’s about the cold temperatures. You’ll need to have the gloves, hat, and a warm jacket, with temperatures staying in the lower 30s. Early clouds add to the chill but brighter skies are expected by afternoon. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover Sunday, as low pressure nears us. High pressure right now keeps the system just out of the area. We are not out of the woods just yet. One model has the low more inland bringing us snow. So we’ll still need to watch very closely. It is another cold day in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK

With low pressure hugging the Delaware coast, skies are still quite overcast Monday. Filtered sunshine keeps temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40, so it’s not as cold as the weekend. A strong piece of energy drops temperatures back Tuesday and keeps the clouds around. Winds pick up too, so with highs only in the 30s, it will feel much colder.

