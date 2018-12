× Police: Body found in Juniata River in Perry County

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Perry County — A death investigation is underway in Perry County after a body was found floating in the Juniata River on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The body was discovered in the Juniata River in Greenwood Township around 12:15 p.m., State Police say.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 5.

State Police and the Perry County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.