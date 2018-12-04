× Police search for three suspects, all believed to be armed, closes roads in Hellam Township

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — A police search for three reportedly armed suspects has closed a portion of Hough Road near Long Level Road in Hellam Township.

The initial call to emergency dispatchers, which was logged at 10:48 a.m., involved a man threatening another man with a pistol, according to Hellam Township Police.

Police are searching the area of Murphy’s Hollow and the southern Wrightsville Borough for three suspects believed to be arms. The suspects may have gotten into a Volkswagen sedan of unknown color and unknown tags.

One suspect was wearing a camouflage shirt and blue jeans. The suspect may have been wearing facepaint, police say.

Several law enforcement departments are reportedly involved in the search, police say.

FOX43 has a crew on its way to the scene, and will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.