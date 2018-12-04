× Redskins’ QB Colt McCoy out for season after suffering fractured fibula

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have lost yet another starter to injury.

The team announced that QB Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He will miss the rest of the season.

McCoy, 32, is in the midst of his eighth NFL season, including his fourth with the Redskins.

Primarily serving as a backup throughout his career, McCoy has seen sporadic action over the last few seasons.

In his Redskins’ career, McCoy has only played in 10 games, including 5 starts, and has thrown for 8 TDs and 6 INT’s with a little over 1500 yards to his name.

Now, the Redskins will turn to QB Mark Sanchez, who the team signed late last month once starting QB Alex Smith was ruled out for the season with a leg break of his own.