× Steelers’ James Connor will miss at least two games with a sprained ankle, team says

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to do without running back James Connor for the next week or two.

The team announced Tuesday that Connor, who leads the AFC in rushing touchdowns and is second in rushing yards, will be sidelined Sunday with a sprained ankle that is a “little bit more significant than we originally thought,” according to coach Mike Tomlin.

The news was reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Connor will reportedly miss at least the next two games, the Post-Gazette said. Pittsburgh has activated running back Tremaine Edwards from the practice squad to provide some added depth. Wideout Justin Hunter, who is nursing a shoulder injury, was placed on injured reserve, freeing up a roster spot for Edwards.

Tomlin said the Steelers will rely on veteran Stevan Ridley and rookie Jaylen Samuels while Conner is out.

“We got a great deal of confidence in Ridley and a great deal of confidence in Jaylen,” Tomlin said. “Jaylen, of late, has been on the rise.”

Conner, who had two touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to the San Diego Chargers, was injured after a catching a 10-yard pass on the final scoring drive. Initially, his injury was described as a lower-leg contusion.

Conner leads the AFC with 12 rushing touchdowns and is second in the conference in rushing with 909 yards.