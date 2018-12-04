× Strong-armed robbery suspect arrested by U.S Marshals Service in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 41-year-old man accused of robbing four convenience stores in the Harrisburg area has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

Andrzej Baran was identified as a suspect Monday and was taken into custody a day later while walking in the 1600 block of Market Street in Harrisburg, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence against innocent victims occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Pane. “We will continue to work with our partners in the law enforcement community to ensure our communities throughout Pennsylvania are more secure.”

Baran allegedly robbed stores in Lower Paxton Township, Swatara Township and Lemoyne on Monday between 5:12 a.m. and 11:48 p.m., Swatara Township Police say.

Baran is currently awaiting arraignment at the Dauphin County Judicial Center.