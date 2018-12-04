× Three people facing charges after vehicle strikes parked car in Steelton, search reveals drugs, guns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three people are facing charges after a crash into a parked car led to a search that revealed guns and drugs in the vehicle.

On December 3 around 9:00 p.m., Steelton Police were in a parking lot when a vehicle driving through an alley struck a parked car.

Police stopped the vehicle and found the driver, Tarajah Hunter, was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

K9 Noro detected drugs inside the vehicle, leading to a search.

Police found a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number as well as a bag of marijuana.

Back seat passenger Dashawn Fains was charged with carrying the firearm without a license, and possession of marijuana, among other related charges.

Terence Johnson, the front seat passenger, was also charged with possession of marijuana.