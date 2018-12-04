Update: Body found in Juniata River identified as missing Marysville man

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Perry County — Update: The Perry County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased man as 58-year-old Robert Ricker.

Ricker, of Marysville, went missing November 9, according to State Police.

He was found floating in the Juniata River near the Pittman Camp Ground on December 2.

There was no foul play in relation to Ricker’s death.

Previously: A death investigation is underway in Perry County after a body was found floating in the Juniata River on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The body was discovered in the Juniata River in Greenwood Township around 12:15 p.m., State Police say.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 5.

State Police and the Perry County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.