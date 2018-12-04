× Vehicle crashes into building in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A vehicle crashed into a building Tuesday morning in Derry Township, according to the Hershey Fire Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Middletown Road for a reported car into a building. Upon arrival, crews found an SUV into the building.

Officials say crews checked the vehicle for leaking fluids and stabilized the building prior to removing the SUV.

The lower portion of the building is open and conducting business as normal, officials note. The second-floor office will be closed Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the accident.