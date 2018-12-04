× York man facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill wife, children

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly threatening his wife with a gun.

Andrew Senft, 28, is facing aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment of children, among other related charges for the incident.

On December 1 around 3:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Greendale Road in York for a 911 hang up call.

911 dispatchers advised when they called back, a man answered the phone and said that their child accidentally called 911 and there was no need to respond.

Police sent an officer to the address in case the call was a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim, who was holding her 1-year-old son.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was crying heavily and said that Senft was inside the home and had just held a gun against her head.

The victim told police that Senft threatened to kill her and their children, including a 4-year-old and 5 -year-old who were still inside the residence.

She said that she accompanied Senft for dinner and drinks at White Rose Bar & Grill in York City.

The victim said that Senft was drinking and snorting cocaine, and while driving home, he drove off the road and hit a curb. The impact caused multiple tires to deflate, and destroyed street signs and damaged trees.

Then, Senft allegedly blamed the victim for the crash, and chased her from the vehicle.

At one point, Senft allegedly fired a shot from the handgun he had, and the victim said she feared for her life.

Upon arrival at home, the victim said she was too afraid to tell her father-in-law what had happened, and took custody of the children.

Once he had left, the victim said that she began to argue Senft, when he proceeded to grab one of the handguns and pressed it firmly against her right temple.

According to the criminal complaint, Senft told the victim that he was going to kill her and their children.

Police entered the home to find Senft, who was reportedly armed.

Once inside, police immediately saw empty boxes of ammunition sitting on the ground with several loose rounds lying on the floor.

They came into contact with Senft, who was in an upstairs bathroom.

He came out of the bathroom with empty hands, but told police that he had weapons on him.

Police took two handguns from Senft’s waistband and placed them onto a piano in the living room.

It was also found that he had multiple loose rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

Now, he is facing charges.