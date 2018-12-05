Mission Central helps retired NYC firefighters give back to areas hit hard by natural disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Retired New York City firefighters who were on the job on September 11th, 2001 are giving back with the help of one Cumberland County Organization. With the help of Mission Central, they'll be delivering truck loads of items to people still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael hit Florida in October.

"To be able to provide some sort of a good holiday and Christmas for the children is really what this is all about," said retired NYFD Lieutenant Tom O'Connor.

Four truck loads of toys, food and cleaning supplies from Mission Central were packed up to be taken down to Panama City, Florida. The items will be delivered by eight retired NYC firefighters, who were on the job on 9/11.

"There was an outpouring of support to NYC like we never saw before," said O'Connor. "And in turn we wanted to pay back and it's our way of paying back and thanking people for what we received."

The retired firefighters work closely with the Tunnels to Tower Foundation, an organization formed in honor of a firefighter who lost his life on 9/11. But, they've also relied on the help of Mission Central for the last 13 years.

"Since we started this, Mission Central has been our number one provider of items," said O'Connor. "They are more than willing you know, they're an amazing organization, they really are."

"That's what we do here. We're disaster relief, we help people all the time," said Raymon Harden Jr., Mission Central Operations Manager. "So it's nice to be able to send this kind of stuff and make sure we have the logistics together to make it happen."

Now with four truckloads of supplies packed up with donations from Mission Central, these retired firefighters are ready to make a delivery to Florida.

"It really makes you feel good," said O'Connor. "Just to be a small part of a big picture."