Annual ‘WISH’ performance to benefit 32 families

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local non-profit, Mychal's Message , is hosting it's 5th annual benefit show for Lancaster County families this holiday season.

The magic happens at the Dutch Apple Theatre in Lancaster County. Because of the hard work of one family and many, many volunteers, 99 children will have a much better Christmas.

37 children, ages 19 and under, have been rehearsing for months to put on the annual ‘Wish’ performance. The idea started 5 years ago when the Lynch family noticed a lot of talented performers in the community who were unable to be part of a Christmas program. So they rallied the kids and thought, why not help the homeless? They put together a Christmas show and for the past 5 years they've delivered presents and dinner on Christmas Eve to 33 families with the money raised.

The Dutch Apple Theatre donates the space, so 100% of the profits goes to the children. The name , ‘Wish?’ Because each child gets several gifts, and at least one from their wish list.

“I love producing and being in wish every year because the joy of doing what you love for others gives you a purpose in life,” Erin Mary Lynch, the co-director, choreographer, and writer, said. “It makes you feel like your story and your connections are going to bring happiness and joy to children in Lancaster City. I mean Christmas doesn't get much better than that. It's giving and receiving."

The show this Sunday is sold out, but there are still plenty of seats left for their last show on Monday. Click here for ticket information.