Brightwood Career Institute in Harrisburg is closing

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Education Corporation of America (ECA) announced Wednesday the closure of all higher education institutions throughout the United States, effecting five Pennsylvania Brightwood Career Institute locations, one being Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg location offers three programs within Allied Health and one program in Information Technology, according to ECA’s website. The four others locations include Broomall, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills and Pittsburgh.

ECA owns and operates Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute, Ecotech Institute, Golf Academy of America and Virginia College. The company has 70 U.S. locations affiliated with one of the above institutions.