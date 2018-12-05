× Columbia man arrested on outstanding warrant; new charges filed after police find drugs, guns

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 34-year-old Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after he was apprehended by police on outstanding warrants Tuesday afternoon in Columbia.

Craig Brandon Aspril, of the 700 block of South 18th Street in Columbia, was sighted by officers conducting surveillance outside his home. He was observed leaving the residence in a white work van, and was stopped west of 18th Street on Columbia Ave., where he was taken into custody without incident, police say.

During the traffic stop, police detected the odor of marijuana in the van. A search produced marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun, and several firearm pieces, police say.

In addition to a charge of failure to appear at a hearing related to Sale/Transfer of Firearms and Unsworn Falsification by Judge Miles Bixler in Columbia, Aspril was further charged with Persons not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell or Transfer; Prohibited Offensive Weapons; Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

He was transferred to the Lancaster County Prison to be arraigned on all charges and was later transported to Lancaster County Prison.