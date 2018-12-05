Festive food and drink for Dutch Winter Wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett enjoyed the food and drinks that Dutch Winter Wonderland is serving up for the holiday's.

A favorite that Dutch Winter Wonderland brought back this year is make-your-own S’mores, with marshmallows roasted over a fire! In addition, Dutch Winter Wonderland introduced new specialty hot chocolates, including peppermint hot chocolate and our white hot chocolate caramel, which has been a big hit.

