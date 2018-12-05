× Five people taken to hospital after high level of carbon monoxide found in York City home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Five people were taken to the hospital after a high level of carbon monoxide was found in a home.

According to the York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services, crews responded to a home in the 700 block of S. Pershing Ave. for a reported unconscious female.

Crews arrived to find an adult and two children unconscious.

In total, five people from the home were transported to the hospital, and three are in serious condition.

Two dogs were also removed from the home and given oxygen therapy.

A multi-gas meter determined that a high level of carbon monoxide was found in the home.

The York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services issued these reminders on Carbon Monoxide:

• Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year

• Make sure gas appliances are vented properly

• install CO detectors

• If a CO detector activates call 911 and do not assume it is a faulty trip

• Know the symptoms of CO poisoning (headache, dizziness, nausea, flu-like symptoms, fatigue, impaired judgement)