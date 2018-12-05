× Former pro wrestler The Dynamite Kid dies at age 60

Professional wrestler Tommy Billington, better-known to his fans as “The Dynamite Kid,” died Wednesday, according to the WWE and FOX News.

Billington died on his birthday, at age 60.

A native of the United Kingdom, Billington was half of one of the WWE’s most famous tag teams in the 1980s, The British Bulldogs. He teamed with his cousin, Davey Boy Smith.

The duo won the then-WWF Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania 2, defeating Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. The British Bulldogs also famously feuded with The Hart Foundation, which consisted of Smith’s future brother-in-law, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and Hart’s brother-in-law, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Hart and Billington were acquainted before Billington joined the WWE in 1984. Prior to that, Billington competed as a singles wrestler in Calgary’s Stampede Wrestling, which was run by Hart’s father, Stu.