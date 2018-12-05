FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Attempted Homicide

Date: 10/14/18

Time : 1:16 a.m.

Location: 466 E. Market St (Pandora’s Box)

The victim and suspect, Bruce Murray, were both in the bar at this location and an argument began between the two. The argument continued later outside, and Murray ultimately shot the victim. Murray is wanted for this shooting. He is a 25-year-old black male that stands 5’11” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has a medium build and a scar on his neck.

2. Outstanding warrants

Richard Tyler is wanted for 7 outstanding warrants. These include drug and gun charges and an aggravated assault charge from January 26, 2018. Tyler is described as a 33 year old black male that is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 180 lbs.

3. Public Service Announcement for unattended vehicles

With colder weather approaching unattended vehicles that are left running are an easy target for criminals. Generally speaking most vehicle thefts are crimes of opportunity. They are not isolated to York City. Typically, there are chronic offenders which involves multiple incidents, but few suspects.

It is illegal to leave your car running per Title 75 Section 3701(a). This is a STATE LAW.

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit the vehicle to stand unattended without placing the gear shift lever in a position which under the circumstances impedes the movement of the vehicle, stopping the engine, locking the ignition in vehicles so equipped, removing the key from the ignition and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway and effectively setting the brake.