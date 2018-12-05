× Free parking in Harrisburg on Christmas and Christmas Eve

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Parking will be free in Harrisburg on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, but will return to normal on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

“We thank SP Plus for providing free parking on Christmas and Christmas Eve,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse, “and we hope this will encourage people to come downtown and enjoy all of the holiday festivities.”

The MLK Government Center will be open Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas and on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

SOURCE: City Of Harrisburg