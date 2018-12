YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friends are Monica, Chandler & Cherry, the kittens!

They join us today from Centerville Pet Rescue.

Monica and Chandler are brother and sister that like to snuggle and get along with other cats. They were bottle fed together.

Cherry was found fending for herself all alone in a barn, but is a love bug that follows you everywhere. She too gets along with other cats.

Check them out in the clip above.