× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (December 5, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: Chaos in Harrisburg.

As police were investigating a homicide on Bellevue Road, officers heard shots fired and saw a car take off.

When police turned onto Mulberry Street, they saw the vehicle had crashed.

Police say one person was taken into custody and the vehicle was stolen.

At this time, police believe the two incidents are unrelated.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has the latest at 10.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/