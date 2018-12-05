× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (December 5, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a case of carbon monoxide exposure that sent five people to the hospital. York City rescue crews were called to a home on S. Pershing Avenue this morning and found one unconscious adult and two unconscious children. Two additional people were found inside the house, which tested for high levels of carbon monoxide. Three of the five are considered to be in serious condition. We’ll hear more about this story – plus we’ll go over useful CO poisoning preventative measures – coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, you’ll meet a team of NYPD firefighters who survived 9/11 and now travel the country helping others make it through major disasters. The squad is headed down to Florida to assist families that suffered through Hurricane Michael in October. The firefighters are in our area to make a stop at Mission Central in Cumberland County, where they will pick up needed supplies and toys. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.