× Homeless woman facing charges after calling in multiple bomb threats to West Manchester Township Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A homeless woman is facing charges after she allegedly called in a bomb threat to the West Manchester Township Walmart.

Jodi Markle is facing terroristic threats charges for the incident.

On November 21, police investigated a bomb threat at the Walmart store in the 1000 block of Town Center Drive in the West Manchester Town Center.

The threat was called in the York County Department of Emergency Services via 911.

The caller was believed to be a woman who said there was a bomb inside the Walmart store and at one point, she indicated it was a pipe bomb, according to a police release.

As a result, the store was evacuated and searched by several bomb detection trained K-9s.

Later that day, the store reopened for business, after being found safe.

The following weekend, similar threats were made on the store by a female caller.

Detectives were able to find that the phone number used in the calls was connected to a Jodi Markle.

She was found to be homeless, and police were able to locate and apprehend Markle.

Now, she is facing charges.