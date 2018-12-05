× Lancaster man dies following Tuesday crash that closed ramp on Route 30

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man died following a crash Tuesday evening in the county, according to Manheim Township Police.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the ramp from Route 30 eastbound to New Holland Avenue.

Police say the man was driving on the ramp when he sideswiped a stopped vehicle and struck a utility pole. The driver was found unconscious and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined that the crash was likely caused by a medical condition, according to police.

There were no other injuries.

The ramp was closed for over three hours, police add.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.