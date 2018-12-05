Man to face murder charges in connection to death of 21-year-old, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man picked up on a probation detainer in Centre County is set to be arraigned on murder charges in connection to the death of 21-year-old Daniel Kelly, according to police.

Kelly was found deceased with multiple stab wounds along the railroad tracks in the Greenbelt area, south of the PennDOT building, on Tuesday just before 9:45 a.m.

Dylan Reeves, 20, was identified as a suspect and he was taken into custody on the detainer around 2 p.m. in State College, police say.

Reeves will be transported back to Dauphin County to be arraigned on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, police add.