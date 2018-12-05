MaryEllen’s weather kid with Rosa Bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Rosa Bull is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Rosa attends Dallastown Middle School and is in the 7th grade. She participates in after school activities, such as mural club and ping pong! She also takes Taekwondo at the York JCC, loves to sing and jump on the trampoline. Her career goals bounce between marine biologist and veterinarian!

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> https://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)