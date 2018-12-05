More clouds and chilly temperatures Thursday. A few flurries are possible too!

WINTER FEEL CONTINUES: The thick clouds slowly break up through the evening. You’ll need a warm jacket heading out, as temperatures drop from the lower 30s, into the upper 20s. A period of mostly clear conditions allows morning lows to bottom out in the middle and upper 20s. Very early sunshine is diminished with clouds swiftly moving across the area ahead of a cold front. It doesn’t have much moisture with it but it will be followed by a burst of colder air. There may be a few flurries too. Afternoon readings attempt to touch 40 degrees. The front slides south by Friday morning, followed by a reinforcing shot of colder air. Highs are back in the middle 30s and feeling quite frosty with limited sunshine.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies are brighter for the start of the weekend, but does little to warm us up. Highs are held in the lower 30s after very cold morning lows in the lower 20s. We continue the dry stretch too. It’s a different day for the second half of the weekend. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover Sunday, as low pressure nears us from the south. Still a concern on how far north the snow reaches. It is quite possible our southern counties see light snow, while north of route 30 just deals with overcast skies. High pressure right now, helping to keep it just outside the area. We are not out of the woods just yet. So we’ll still need to watch very closely. It is another cold day in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK

With low pressure hugging the Delaware coast, skies are still quite overcast Monday. Filtered sunshine keeps temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40, so it’s not as cold as the weekend. A strong piece of energy drops temperatures back Tuesday and keeps the clouds around. Winds pick up too, so with highs only in the 30s, it will feel much colder.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist