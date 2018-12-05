× Nationals sign Patrick Corbin

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have made a big addition to the team’s starting rotation.

The team has come to terms on a 6-year, $140 million deal with P Patrick Corbin.

Corbin, 29, had spent his entire six-year career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and is coming off his best season.

In 2018, Corbin made 33 starts for Arizona, and went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA while racking up 246 strikeouts over 200 innings.

While he was clearly the top option on the free agent market, teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees shied away from offering Corbin a six-year deal, but the Nationals stepped up to the plate to make the big free agent addition.

Now, the left-handed Corbin will form a formidable trio with Ps Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg for the top of Nationals’ rotation.