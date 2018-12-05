× New stop sign installed at Colebrook Road/Lawn Road intersection in Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Motorists traveling along Route 341 (Colebrook Road) in Lebanon County will encounter a newly erected stop sign at the T-intersection with Lawn Road, according to South Londonderry Township Police.

The sign was installed after PennDOT conducted a traffic study at the intersection. The new sign will turn the intersection into a three-way stop.

The new sign will have a red flashing light mounted on top of it for 30 days to make drivers more aware of its presence, according to police.