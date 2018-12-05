× Person found dead inside Harrisburg home, police confirm

HARRISBURG — A person was found dead inside a Harrisburg home Wednesday afternoon, police confirm to FOX43.

The male was found at a residence in the 1900 block of Bellevue Road at 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say the individual was shot.

The male’s identity is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.