Police investigating hate crime at Penn State Harrisburg off-campus apartments

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Growing concerns at a Dauphin County university after hate speech is found at an off-campus apartment complex.

A spokesperson with the Penn State Harrisburg says they received a Facebook message on Saturday from a tipster.

The message revealed a 4-inch swastika drawn in pencil on a stairwell at ‘Nittany Place’ apartments in Middletown, just down the street from the schools campus.

Middletown Borough Police are now investigating the incident.

“It's disappointing, this is not a community where any acts of intimidation like that or any acts of racial discrimination will not be tolerated," said Yvonne Harhigh, spokesperson at PSU Harrisburg.

In a statement from Lift Development LLC, the company that the apartments, they wrote in part quote:“Expressions of hate have no place at our property. If the perpetrator is identified, we will take all available action to evict them.”

The graffiti has since been removed from the stairwell.

“It really is surprising that somebody would put that on the stairwell where everybody can see it," said Kyle Anderson, student. “It’s not an ok thing to do, it’s offensive and has a terrible meaning," Anderson added.

Some students are now saying they feel uneasy at a place they call ‘home’ away from ‘home’.

“It’s just something that keeps me mindful of how this world is and how people think," said Sole Williams, student.

“This is a place where people learn and study together so I don’t think people should be doing things like that to make someone feel separated," said Zhuoxuan Li, student.

The incident is considered a hate crime and whoever is responsible, could face criminal charges.